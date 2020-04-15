Letter: Dear minister, my liquor cupboard is running low, please help

I am amazed to learn that Police Minister Bheki Cele has the power to forbid the sale of liquor and cigarettes during lockdown. I presume he has the Cabinet’s permission to do this. Surely drinking liquor and smoking cigarettes in one’s own home will have no effect on the spread of Covid-19? Recently, Cele said that during the first week of lockdown there were about 87 000 cases of gender-based violence. The figure was eventually reduced to 2 000. Does the minister have a breakdown of how many of the cases were as a result of smoking cigarettes and the drinking liquor at home? In the end, it might also be interesting to find out how many more cases were related to not being able to buy alcohol and cigarettes. When I watch the news on TV, I find many rules of the lockdown are not being adhered to. One sees crowds of people standing near one another at taxi ranks, and taxis are being filled to capacity. One sees many police and army personnel standing in groups. A small number of protesters were not keeping their distance from one another. This often happens too when a Cabinet minister is making an address and they are surrounded by many others.

I wonder why Cele did not arrest Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams for breaking a rule. Granted, the president did give her special leave of two months, one month unpaid. I find it fascinating that Ndabeni-Abrahams has lost a month’s salary whereas most corrupt government officials, who are placed on special leave, enjoy their full pay and perks.

It makes no sense that the government is financially in dire straits yet willing to loses billions in taxes from the sale of cigarettes and liquor.

Please, Minister Cele, I am 90 years of age and my wife 85. We have been happily married for 64 years. I have been fortunate to have recovered from a cancer operation and a heart attack. My wife and I gave up smoking in 1968. Now I am to be deprived of my daily two tots of whisky and my wife her glass of red wine. Every day, since my retirement, at 5pm, I sit down with my whisky to do a crossword and Sudoku.

My wife reads or knits for poor children, and the garments are distributed by our church. Please, minister, my liquor cupboard is running low and I shall be pleased if you will arrange to send me two bottles of Black and White Whisky and my wife three bottles of red wine. She likes a shiraz or a cabernet. I am sure one of the ministers will have a supply. Other brands would also be welcome.

Finally, in spite of my age, I am known to have a sense of humour. I am glad you were unable to close chemists. Otherwise, my wife I would not able to get our monthly medication and I would be lost without my monthly supply of viagra.