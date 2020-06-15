Letter: Don't blame SA's 'banana republic' status on alcohol, blame lawlessness

According to a report in The Star (June 9), transport spokesperson Colleen Msibi claims that “alcohol has turned our country into a banana republic”, therefore motorists must expect zero tolerance of alcohol if the proposed legislation is passed into law.

Really? Is SA a banana republic because of alcohol? We are only a few decades away from being a totalitarian state.

The pandemic has provided the moral crusaders among us the ideal opportunity to exert their questionable authority over us. These are our moral guardians - those who abstain from tobacco and alcohol - who support the militaristically-named National Coronavirus Command Centre in its short-sighted decision to ban the responsible sale of cigarettes and alcohol.

If indeed SA teeters on the brink of “banana republic” status, I could make a plausible argument that we have got here because of the lack of law and order. In the US you can drive a car at the age of 16 or 18, but only purchase alcohol at 21. Our shebeens are open until 2am and often patrons are below the age of 21.

If Fikile Mbalula, the vociferous Minister of Transport, is serious about his portfolio, he should ask himself why there are so many accidents involving alcohol. Minister of Police Bheki Cele must tell us why there are still so many AK-47 and R1 rifles in this country. Just last week, a cash-in-transit vehicle was casually bombed.