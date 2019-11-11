South African captain Siya Kolisi holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft after South Africa defeated England to win the Rugby World Cup final at International Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

In your recent article, ”Rugby must transform”, your correspondent lauds the Springboks for the recent heroics in winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but warns that for the SA Rugby Union, the real work is only just starting. The implication of the article that it is up to SARU to transform, by utilising Siya Kolisi to develop the game in poorer communities. SARU, he insists must not allow this opportunity to slip as they did in 1995 and 2007.

To my mind, this simply perpetuates the notion that transformation and growth in rugby, and indeed in all sports, is the sole responsibility of the various sporting bodies.

Obviously, they are best placed to provide the quality coaches at all levels, in all sports, and that I’m sure they do, many for nothing more than the love of the game. But ultimately, proper coaching is highly dependent on quality facilities, especially in under-developed areas.

So, what exactly is the government’s role in ensuring that they provide adequate facilities for all sports, including rugby, in these under-developed areas? This question would apply at both national and provincial level simply because we, as tax-payers, are paying handsome salaries and perks to the minister of sport and recreation and his personnel.