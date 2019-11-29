Letter: GDE should have asked for our input before introducing online applications









Parents queue in Atteridgeville waiting to be assisted with the online school application system. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) When the Gauteng Department of Education introduced online applications, it did not invite citizens for input or comment. This attitude suggests the provincial government thinks it knows what’s best for its citizens. The online application process has been having teething problems since it started running three years ago. However, this year the flaws of the system were exposed like never before. As I write, there are many learners who have not been placed. Yet some, if not most, applied early or on time to avoid this kind of problem. Parents are panicking, even though the department has promised that all learners would be placed. This past Sunday, a parent told me that her child was placed in a school she has never heard of.

If that wasn’t enough, the school fees are R4 500 a month - money she doesn’t have. She’s frustrated, and she’s not the only one.

Many others find themselves in the same predicament. They don’t know what to do. When they go to the district offices, they are told there is nothing that can be done to help them. Can you imagine?

Interestingly, Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi insists that the online application is the best thing to ever happen in provincial education. Yet the opposite is true. Lesufi further says the online application is here to stay.

The truth is that the system is not working. It is causing chaos and confusion.

It is up to Gauteng parents to tell the education MEC to scrap the online application.

The ball is in their court.