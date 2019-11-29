The online application process has been having teething problems since it started running three years ago.
However, this year the flaws of the system were exposed like never before.
As I write, there are many learners who have not been placed. Yet some, if not most, applied early or on time to avoid this kind of problem. Parents are panicking, even though the department has promised that all learners would be placed.
This past Sunday, a parent told me that her child was placed in a school she has never heard of.