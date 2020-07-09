Letter: Greedy SAA workers are refusing to accept generous severance-packages
Salaries paid to cabin and operations crew are apparently about 50% higher than the industry standard, while pilots and office personnel apparently earn about 2.3 times more than their peers.
This has saddled SAA with a wage-bill of more than R6billion a year, which contributed towards it making a loss of more than R5bn a year in 2017, 2018 and last year.
The government wants to retrench around 3700 of SAA’s 4700 employees and is offering generous severance-packages. The average package amounts to a mouth-watering R580000, which borders on scandalous when one considers that employees would receive a maximum of R32000 if SAA were liquidated, and are likely to be rehired (by SAA) if everything goes according to plan.
Greedy SAA employees are refusing to accept the offer.
What our cash-strapped nation needs is for SAA to be shut down permanently.
The ANC recently cautioned the SABC against retrenching staff, warning that it could cost the ANC votes in next year’s municipal elections. Consequently, the government is not likely to agree to the permanent loss of 4700 jobs. The only hope is that someone like Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who has promised to reduce the government’s wage bill by R160bn will bring the government to its senses.
One should not, however, hold one’s breath.