Letter: Greedy SAA workers are refusing to accept generous severance-packages

One of the primary factors behind SAA’s financial meltdown is that it pays its employees far more than they would receive at other airlines.

Salaries paid to cabin and operations crew are apparently about 50% higher than the industry standard, while pilots and office personnel apparently earn about 2.3 times more than their peers.

This has saddled SAA with a wage-bill of more than R6billion a year, which contributed towards it making a loss of more than R5bn a year in 2017, 2018 and last year.

The government wants to retrench around 3700 of SAA’s 4700 employees and is offering generous severance-packages. The average package amounts to a mouth-watering R580000, which borders on scandalous when one considers that employees would receive a maximum of R32000 if SAA were liquidated, and are likely to be rehired (by SAA) if everything goes according to plan.

Greedy SAA employees are refusing to accept the offer.