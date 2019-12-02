Letter: Horrors of Iraq's legal sex trade involving kids young as 10









The writer is horrified after watching a programme documenting the 'legal' sex trade in Iraq, where women and children are treated as mere possessions. He wants the Department of International Relations to investigate. Prakash Hatvalne AP African News Agency (ANA) During these 16 days of Activism highlighting Violence Against Women and Children in South Africa, coincidently BBC World service flighted a programme called Undercover exposing the “legal” sex trade in Iraq. This disturbing insight to the plight of women and mainly children - young girls contracted into “temporary marriages” arranged for older men by clerics for anything from a day to a month with girls as young as 10. These girls have no say in this “arrangement”, and while these transactions are illegal under that country's law there are many clerics who sanction these arranged marriages, and the law seems to turn a blind eye to such practices. This custom is nothing else but accepted sex trafficking, and these young girls (children) have no say - are condemned for life - and live in fear that if their family members discover that they are not virgins, they will be murdered by her family in the name of honour. This horrific programme ran for almost an hour - and if something like this is not brought to the attention of Dirco and its minister and deputy minister - both women - it's surely their responsibility to find out about such human rights violations in a country that South Africa maintains friendly relations with. Iraq upgraded its representation in South Africa in 2001 to the rank of ambassador

For a lot of women in most of the Arab world, countries that South Africa maintains extremely warm relations with, it is one of the tragedies on our time. Women have no rights in most of these countries and are simply regarded as chattels of their husbands who have the power of life or death over their wives. Similar status applies to daughters, many becoming victims of honour killings, simply on rumours of infidelity.

But none of these human rights and gender rights abuser countries are targeted for excoriation - no it's only Israel that's targeted for opprobrium where gender violence and child abuse hardly exist. It's only Israel that is targeted for diplomatic isolation by South Africa while that country cosies up to the Arab world where the very worst gender violence and discrimination abounds.

What then is the meaning of these 16 Days of Activism for Violence Against Women and Children?