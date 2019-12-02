This disturbing insight to the plight of women and mainly children - young girls contracted into “temporary marriages” arranged for older men by clerics for anything from a day to a month with girls as young as 10.
These girls have no say in this “arrangement”, and while these transactions are illegal under that country's law there are many clerics who sanction these arranged marriages, and the law seems to turn a blind eye to such practices.
This custom is nothing else but accepted sex trafficking, and these young girls (children) have no say - are condemned for life - and live in fear that if their family members discover that they are not virgins, they will be murdered by her family in the name of honour.
This horrific programme ran for almost an hour - and if something like this is not brought to the attention of Dirco and its minister and deputy minister - both women - it's surely their responsibility to find out about such human rights violations in a country that South Africa maintains friendly relations with. Iraq upgraded its representation in South Africa in 2001 to the rank of ambassador