No president in the history of the US has been so ruthlessly and relentlessly attacked, pilloried and vilified, yet he remains unbowed, unbeaten and holds his head high. This is the mark of a true fighter; a lesser man would have thrown in the towel years ago.

His attackers, Democrats and the mainstream media, have no reason for their malicious denigration of the president other than pure hate.

The fact that he beat Hillary Clinton and has lifted the American economy to record heights, increased wages, created over a million jobs and has thwarted the Democrats in their petty efforts to nail him to the wall has infuriated them even more.

Donald Trump seen here with Hilary Clinton against who he was running for president on the United States in 2016. Trump beat Clinton to become the US's 45th president. Photo: AFP

Like spoilt brats, they have embarked on this nasty and unproven impeachment campaign, which has been an absolute farce.

This campaign is not about saving the US and its so-called democracy from radicalism and abuse of power, but about bring about the downfall of a president who has achieved so much - and to satisfy their intense loathing of the man who rubbed their noses in the dirt.

Trump has used their hate as an inspiration to achieve even greater success. The Democrats must remember that hate is the consequence of fear (and they fear his re-election), and does not solve problems. It won’t solve this one either. The Donald is not going to give up or give in. Bravo, sir.