Letter: It’s in our hands as South Africans to end gender based violence

In the past few weeks, the country has seen a surge in reports of gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide against women and girls by men.

Many are survivors of intimate-partner violence.

Mzikayise Malapane (31) s accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)

The Commission for Gender Equality is saddened by the killings and violence meted against women, children, people with disabilities as well as other vulnerable people.

The time for rhetoric statements is over. Decisive actions will help endear the justice system to the families who have lost their loved ones due to GBV, those who have been raped and their bodies brutalised, those seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones and those who are afraid to come forward because they do not trust their perpetrators will get punished.

We will see justice only when there are successful prosecutions. We are also cognisant that our justice system tends to take long in prosecuting cases of this nature. We hope this can be corrected. The criminals must be given lengthy jail sentences.