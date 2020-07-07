Letter: It’s in our hands as South Africans to end gender based violence
Many are survivors of intimate-partner violence.
The Commission for Gender Equality is saddened by the killings and violence meted against women, children, people with disabilities as well as other vulnerable people.
The time for rhetoric statements is over. Decisive actions will help endear the justice system to the families who have lost their loved ones due to GBV, those who have been raped and their bodies brutalised, those seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones and those who are afraid to come forward because they do not trust their perpetrators will get punished.
We will see justice only when there are successful prosecutions. We are also cognisant that our justice system tends to take long in prosecuting cases of this nature. We hope this can be corrected. The criminals must be given lengthy jail sentences.
Appropriate legislation be supported to ensure that when those who have committed such distasteful acts apply for bail, the rights and safety of survivors are considered.
We believe it is in our hands, as South Africans, to help flatten the curve against gender-based violence. Police, prosecutors, magistrates and judges should be sensitised about this scourge and cases be reviewed to ensure that a victim-centred approach to bring justice is upheld.
Javu Baloyi is the spokesperson for the Commission for Gender Equality.