Letter: It's ironic that we celebrated Freedom Day under oppressive lockdown

It is ironic that we have celebrated Freedom Day on April 27 under the most repressive conditions that have ever occurred in the new South Africa.

We have been deprived of our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms by a government determined to justify its decision to march in lock step with the First World, ignoring our Third World realities.

Freedom of speech has gone by the wayside as the government employs media propaganda to push its message that Covid-19 is a deadly killer.

Virtually no contrary voice or opinion is heard, and pictures of looting and attacks on SAPS and SANDF members are used to justify the further oppression of opposition to the lockdown.

Every year, 48000 people die in South Africa. That’s 1320 deaths a day. Adjusted to lockdown, it means 1 116 deaths a day. Yet, we never see any statistics, but Covid-19 deaths, which are less than three a day. Why is the government playing down the other 1113 deaths?