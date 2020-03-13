Letter: Lesufi is unsure of what his job really is as MEC for Education
His job is to ensure that schools are proper educational institutions, and not holiday camps run by parents and pupils, but run by qualified, experienced and proficient principals.
He has to ensure teachers are at school teaching and not playing truant, that strict discipline is maintained at all schools, that lessons are well prepared and interesting.
He must see that the standard of education is “good to excellent” not “moderate to good”, that pupils are earning something and not getting up to all sorts of criminal and other non-related activities. That quality education is far superior to quantity.
His job is to restore failing infrastructure and to see that all schools have proper ablution facilities, and to stop vandalism and theft. He has to put the allocated budget to good use through proper planning.
His job performance has not been earth-shattering, but rather dismal, as most of the pressing problems have not been resolved, nor are apparently going to be in the near future.
He needs to jack up his administration, and try a new route, if there is to be any progress. Our entire education system is in dire need of a new approach.
John Whitlock is a regular reader from Germiston in Ekurhuleni.