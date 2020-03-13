Letter: Lesufi is unsure of what his job really is as MEC for Education

The only hard work that our distraught MEC for education, Panyaza Lesufi, has been doing lately is running from school to school consoling bullied pupils, pacifying irate parents, giving interviews, delivering speeches and attending memorial services and funerals. All this is actually not his job.

His job is to ensure that schools are proper educational institutions, and not holiday camps run by parents and pupils, but run by qualified, experienced and proficient principals.

He has to ensure teachers are at school teaching and not playing truant, that strict discipline is maintained at all schools, that lessons are well prepared and interesting.

He must see that the standard of education is “good to excellent” not “moderate to good”, that pupils are earning something and not getting up to all sorts of criminal and other non-related activities. That quality education is far superior to quantity.

His job is to restore failing infrastructure and to see that all schools have proper ablution facilities, and to stop vandalism and theft. He has to put the allocated budget to good use through proper planning.