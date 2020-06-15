Letter: Lockdown level 3 has seen high spike in crime on the East Rand

A high spike in crime in many East Rand suburbs, specifically Germiston, Boksburg, Benoni, Brakpan and Springs, is raising red flags. House robberies, hijackings, vehicle theft and cable theft have escalated.

There has been a noticeable increase in crime since the economy opened in Level 3. The economic impact of lockdown is a definite driver of crime.

All residents and businesses in the area are advised to review their security measures and not be complacent.

More people going back to work and businesses reopening offer an opportunity for criminals to blend in more and have broader opportunities to commit crime. In the housebreaking incidents in Germiston, for example, the perpetrators were wearing masks which makes it difficult to identify them on camera. One was wearing a school blazer.

This is not the time to leave your family vulnerable with an inadequate security system or security provider.