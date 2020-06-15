Letter: Lockdown level 3 has seen high spike in crime on the East Rand
There has been a noticeable increase in crime since the economy opened in Level 3. The economic impact of lockdown is a definite driver of crime.
All residents and businesses in the area are advised to review their security measures and not be complacent.
More people going back to work and businesses reopening offer an opportunity for criminals to blend in more and have broader opportunities to commit crime. In the housebreaking incidents in Germiston, for example, the perpetrators were wearing masks which makes it difficult to identify them on camera. One was wearing a school blazer.
This is not the time to leave your family vulnerable with an inadequate security system or security provider.
We are also seeing a growing problem with cable theft. Our power supply is under huge pressure due to illegal connections and cable theft. Fuses from external mini substations are also being vandalised as the white powder contained in the fuses is allegedly used for drugs.
Red flags to note in Ekurhuleni:
* Germiston: dog poisoning, house robbery, hijacking and cable theft.
* Boksburg: ATM card scamming at shopping centres, hijacking particularly in Villa Lisa and Dawn Park areas, cable theft resulting in power failure, house robbery and theft from motor vehicles.
* Benoni: house and business robbery, specifically in Rynfield, Westdene and Benoni CBD; hijacking in Benoni Agricultural Holdings near the cemetery, and railway cable theft.
* Springs: rape and murder in Daggafontein and Selcourt, house and motor vehicle robbery across the precinct and gate motor theft.
Brakpan: car theft from houses and shopping centres in Leachville, Brakpan CBD and Dalpark; business robberies in Vulcania and Brakpan CBDl and courier company vehicle hijackings.
Barnard is the Fidelity ADT Community Development Manager.