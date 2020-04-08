Letter: Media lying to us by omitting facts behind historical events

March 21, June 16 and October 19 - the dates that stride our history like a colossus evoke such blatant lies from the media, you would think to lie was a virtue.

They will pretend to be telling you about March 21, 1960, but will not mention Robert Sobukwe or the PAC, and neither Nyakale Tsolo nor Philip Kgosana. Which Sharpeville Day happened without these characters? Whose plans were people following when they congregated at Sharpeville police station?

How can they claim to be talking about the day when they make no mention of the masterminds behind the actions?

They will pretend they are telling you about June 16, 1976, but never mention Tsietsi Mashinini, the Soweto Students’ Representative Council, Steve Biko and Black Consciousness. Which Soweto uprisings of June 16, 1976 happened outside the influence of Black Consciousness? Who was at the forefront? Whose name were the students ululating? Who got killed in an attempt to squash the revolution? Which organisations were banned in an attempt to quell the turmoil?

Can you really talk about October 19, 1977, without highlighting the organisations when it was their banning that made the news? Yes, some newspapers were closed on the day, but only three out of more than 50.