Letter: Nkoana-Mashabane clearly still suffering effects of 'hole in her head'









Former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane takes the stand at the Zondo Commission as the inquiry investigates the infamous Waterkloof landing. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) It is clear Minister of Women and People with Disabilities in the Presidency Maite Nkoana-Mashabane must still be suffering the effects of the “hole in her head” if her testimony at the Zondo Commission is anything to go by. Giving testimony at the commission about the Waterkloof landing of the Gupta plane carrying their wedding guests, Nkoana-Mashabane spun a tale that should leave no doubt about her less-than-stable state of mind. She testified that she heard of the landing on television and had initially not been concerned about it, even though the Waterkloof Air Force Base is a national key-point. It was then that the former chief of protocol, Bruce Koloane, was called to explain and he admitted that he had given permission for the plane to land. He further admitted to having used then-president Jacob Zuma's name to facilitate the landing.

This was a gross abuse of power and breach of national security on his part.

Koloane had to face a disciplinary hearing and was subsequently slapped with a two-month suspension without pay.

Following what can only be considered a slap on the wrist,Koloane was bizarrely deployed to the Netherlands as an ambassador.

When Judge Raymond Zondo voiced his apprehension about this deployment following the severity of Koloane’s act of dishonesty and serious breach of protocol, Nkoana-Mashabane sought to justify this contradiction by arguing that since Koloane had served his suspension, nothing stood in the way of his appointment.

She asserted that she did not want to impose “post punishment” on him.

Nkoana-Mashabane added nonsensically that Koloane was not sent to a big country.

“He was sent to a limited space,” she said.

In a further twist to this sordid narrative, the minister recommended Koloane for The Hague posting, making no mention of the Waterkloof scandal. Instead, she only extolled Koloane’s positive attributes, thus making a strong case for his appointment.

She claimed to have had a verbal interaction with the president, whereupon the president looked “very, very angry” when told about the Waterkloof scandal and Koloane’s villainous role in it.

Indeed, the president appointed Koloane. This is the same president who had been angry about the scandal and Koloane’s role in it.

This is the stuff of fairytales that can only make sense in cloud cuckoo land.