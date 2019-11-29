Giving testimony at the commission about the Waterkloof landing of the Gupta plane carrying their wedding guests, Nkoana-Mashabane spun a tale that should leave no doubt about her less-than-stable state of mind.
She testified that she heard of the landing on television and had initially not been concerned about it, even though the Waterkloof Air Force Base is a national key-point.
It was then that the former chief of protocol, Bruce Koloane, was called to explain and he admitted that he had given permission for the plane to land.
He further admitted to having used then-president Jacob Zuma's name to facilitate the landing.