LETTER: Only way to save the country is to vote the ANC out of power

As predicted in the aftermath of Andre de Ruyter’s resignation/summary dismissal, the ANC in all its purulence, has tried to place blame for the past, present, and future blacked-out situation on to the shoulders of the only person who has been able to keep the few lights on that we have. The ANC has seemingly forgotten, or never knew, because collectively, they are as stupid as a stone, that the collapsed exhaust pipe in Kusile was the direct result of the ANC’s political interference through the party’s Chancellor House (ANC money making/laundering organisation): Hitachi business dealings.

The hydrogen bomb at Medupi was no doubt the direct catastrophic result of chommie/comrade/cadre deployment. This is a mirror image of just about the entirety of South Africa after three decades of the ANC and its comrade deployment policy. And to make it more outrageous the El Presidente of the ANC and the country is totally unrepentant of this disastrous policy that has caused the ruination of the country, from top to bottom. What amazes me is that in the public domain – from the man on the street, to the press, to economists and social/political commentators – no one has ever asked why the country does not look to embers of success in SA, for example Cape Town and the Western Cape province for that matter, both of which just happen to be run by the DA.

That our very opinionated free press has not been at the forefront of the advocacy of a pretty honest and certainly well run political set up like Cape Town defies all reason. As you recall this same free press and public opinion were at the forefront of promoting the ANC during the death throes of apartheid. The ANC has run its course. It is time that the party does what is right for the country and the people of South Africa – and that is to jump from a very tall building or high cliff. Messy, but the right thing to do.

We know that will never happen. Just look at the responses we get to the litany of woes the ANC has burdened us with. The same ANC has apportioned none of the blame on themselves – it is always someone else who is to blame. “Just keep us at the feeding trough and on the gravy train.” The only way for this to end well for the people of South Africa is for a peaceful revolution at the ballot box. Kick the ANC out of power throughout the entire Republic at every opportunity.

* Dr Peter C Baker, Joburg. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus