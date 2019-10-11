The death of 14-year-old Tshepo Mphehla, a pupil at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng by stabbing in a classroom allegedly by a classmate didn’t come as a shock to most of us.

We are not shocked because over the past few months our schools have become unsafe for children.

We have brought ourselves to this situation. We have done so by not dealing with lots of social ills that our communities have to endure. We live in a country where it is a norm to see children carrying weapons to school, where teachers themselves are actually scared to go to school because they fear for their own lives because of dangerous learners.

We live in a country where drug dealers who use school children to push their business are ruling our streets.

This is a country where honest politicians and public servants are not valued. Corrupt and dubious characters are daily worshipped and are role models. We can’t, therefore, be surprised to see pupils behaving in this manners. Our children don’t have positive role models.

We, therefore, need to come together as responsible citizens to bring moral regeneration to this country. We need to help to fix toxic and broken families that give rise to the kinds of children we have in our communities.

This will require serious leaders that have a vision for a better South Africa, a South Africa that is safe for our children to explore their potential without fear of their safety at schools and higher education institutions.



