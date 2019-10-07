Letter: Our so-called leaders accept corruption to preserve own self-interests









The writer says, far from paying for the deceits, corrupt politicians are rewarded not with shame, but with power. In parliament, they are referred to as honourable members. There is no honour among thieves.File image: IOL We, as a supposedly democratic nation, are witnessing a breakdown in the rule of law. Criminals are on the rampage as law enforcement is non-existent. Politicians of the major three parties in parliament are saturated with dishonesty. Startling revelations of massive corruption are brushed aside by all and sundry. In a democratic order, a society is 90% law and 10% politics. In our utterly corrupt society, law is 10% and politics is 90%. In 1994, our nation, after decades of oppression, became a constitutional democracy. We began a process of breathing fresh air of wisdom - none would have thought that this very fresh air would turn foul, and with the passage of time, get so contaminated that it would poison the whole of the country’s democratic set up, and the persons to whom the responsibility of governing the country is given would be the fountain head of such contaminated air. Law is the fulcrum of democracy and democracy is what holds people together without force. Elite profligacy in the face of impoverished citizens underscores the core problem facing our troubled land - corruption.

The masses will unflinchingly agree that corruption begets the plethora of problems the country faces today. Our so-called leaders have come to accept that bribery and nepotism will trump meritocracy, and so they participate in it to preserve their own self-interest.

Graft, bribery and corruption have become endemic and insidious in every aspect of our society that governance and leadership have continued to lack integrity and legitimacy. It was Benjamin Disraeli who said; “there is no act of treachery or meanness of which a political party is not capable: for in politics there is no honour”.

Far from paying for the deceits, participants are rewarded, not with shame and ignominy, but power. In parliament, they are referred to as honourable members. There is no honour among thieves. The fury and frustration this engenders run wide and deep.

Powering it is anger at a political system that is not doing what it’s supposed to do. Many feel that there is something deeply repugnant at work in our politics that should not be buried under heaps of levity, however pointed. Most of our leaders resort to blatantly immoral means such as lies and deception to manipulate the populace.

The tragedy of our time and country is that we have allowed money politics to be the order of the day in our political culture.



