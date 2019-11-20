Since the first incidents of xenophobia in 2008, South Africa has witnessed intermittent and sporadic outbreaks where foreign nationals have been attacked and displaced from their homes. In some instances they have been killed, with no repercussions for such persecutions.
It is against this background that foreign nationals have demanded they be moved from South Africa and repatriated - not back to their home countries, but to other countries.
They say they no longer feel safe and want nothing more to do with South Africa.
It must be remembered that the most recent outbreak of xenophobic attacks was ostensibly triggered by the attack on SAPS members who were trying to confiscate counterfeit goods sold by foreign nationals, in an effort to clamp down on the scourge.