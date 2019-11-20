Letter: Refugees and asylum seekers need to listen to reason









Refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, clash with SAPS officers in the UN High Commissioner for Refugees compound in Pretoria on Friday. Police removed about 150 refugees. Picture: Elna Schütz AP African News Agency (ANA) The stand -off between refugees and asylum seekers at the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pretoria and the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town is cause for concern, especially in light of the recent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals. Since the first incidents of xenophobia in 2008, South Africa has witnessed intermittent and sporadic outbreaks where foreign nationals have been attacked and displaced from their homes. In some instances they have been killed, with no repercussions for such persecutions. It is against this background that foreign nationals have demanded they be moved from South Africa and repatriated - not back to their home countries, but to other countries. They say they no longer feel safe and want nothing more to do with South Africa. It must be remembered that the most recent outbreak of xenophobic attacks was ostensibly triggered by the attack on SAPS members who were trying to confiscate counterfeit goods sold by foreign nationals, in an effort to clamp down on the scourge.

In retaliation, foreign nationals pelted the police with stones, forcing them to retreat. Some viewed the incident as a violation of South Africa’s sovereignty.

During the attack, foreign nationals’ possessions were looted and burnt. The latest prompted the demand to be moved from South Africa to a country where they would feel safer.

In Pretoria, the refugees scaled the wall of the UNHCR where they set up camp. They were forcefully removed following the granting of an eviction order.

In Cape Town, the Methodist Church housed the refugees as a temporary measure. There, the refugees rejected humanitarian assistance from relief organisation Gift of the Givers. This was after one of the directors of the organisation remarked that the demand that they be relocated to a third country and not their homes, was unrealistic.

Their petulance did not end there. They attacked church leaders, including Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba and UNHRC representative Chris Nissen. This was after they were politely asked to leave as their stay was no longer feasible.

It was this attack that was particularly worrisome as South Africa is not in short supply of bigots and criminal opportunists. It is such miscreants who might choose to interpret it as another attack on South Africa’s religious freedom or any such twisted excuse.

One hopes that common sense will prevail with the refugees and asylum seekers toning down on their intransigence and listening to reason. This would help to limit the possibility of yet another unwelcome outbreak of xenophobic attacks.