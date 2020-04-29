Letter: Roadblock screening and testing a bogus project only targeted at blacks, not whites

If South Africa is not a military dictatorship or a police state, why has the ANC government taken a decision that people are going to be screened and tested at roadblocks?

What the hell is going on in this country? What happened to the constitutional rights of the people of this country, especially Africans, because I know they are the target of this bogus project? This is never done in countries that claim to be democratic.

Why is the ANC government treating African people like poo? I know these screening and testing is not going to be done to white people. It is targeted at African people.

Epidemiologists outlined how testing for a disease is done, and testing at roadblocks is not one of those methods. Covid-19 is a mild disease, as a Kenyan surgeon and other scientists have said. So what is the real purpose of these screening and testing? It is definitely not about Covid-19. What is it about? I know my rights. I will never agree to be screened and tested at a roadblock for whatever disease. If I don't feel well, I will go to a doctor.

Members of SANDF and the police have killed almost nine people for violating lockdown rules. This is illogical. How do the army and police kill people for violating a lockdown that is meant to save their lives?