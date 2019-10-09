Your contention is that with the Springbok’s next game a few days away, it would allow sufficient time for Etzebeth to fly home, and the South African Human Rights Commission to hear the evidence from both sides and make a finding.
If Etzebeth is found guilty, as much of the media and even the legal head of the SAHRC, Buang Jones, has publicly pronounced, then no problem - Etzebeth stays in South Africa and the law will take its course.
Ignoring, for the moment, the fact that hundreds of other South Africans have suffered far more severely and yet are forced to wait months, if not years, for their day in court, there is another reason why your logic is flawed.
Suppose Etzebeth does remove himself from the training camp and endures a long and tiring flight back to South Africa, he then exposes himself to the rigours of the SAHRC investigative process and the ensuing media scrum, presumably over a number of days, and is then exonerated and found innocent of the charges made against him, and his name is cleared?