Letter: Star editorial's logic on Eben Etzebeth is flawed









SPRINGBOK Eben Etzebeth leaves the field during a World Cup game in Japan. He could be forced to return home midway through the competition after the Human Rights Commission said it was taking him to court for alleged physical and racial abuse. Shuji Kajiyama AP Racial violence and language is one of the major problems South Africa faces, hence your editorial demanding Eben Etzebeth be brought back from the Rugby World Cup in Japan to answer accusations of racism. Your contention is that with the Springbok’s next game a few days away, it would allow sufficient time for Etzebeth to fly home, and the South African Human Rights Commission to hear the evidence from both sides and make a finding. If Etzebeth is found guilty, as much of the media and even the legal head of the SAHRC, Buang Jones, has publicly pronounced, then no problem - Etzebeth stays in South Africa and the law will take its course. Ignoring, for the moment, the fact that hundreds of other South Africans have suffered far more severely and yet are forced to wait months, if not years, for their day in court, there is another reason why your logic is flawed. Suppose Etzebeth does remove himself from the training camp and endures a long and tiring flight back to South Africa, he then exposes himself to the rigours of the SAHRC investigative process and the ensuing media scrum, presumably over a number of days, and is then exonerated and found innocent of the charges made against him, and his name is cleared?

His reputation intact, he faces the same long and gruelling flight back to Japan.

The training schedule of the Springbok camp has been disrupted and Etzebeth is mentally and physically fatigued. As a result, the Springboks underperform in their quarter-final game and lose. As a result, they have no chance of winning the Rugby World Cup. Basically, the entire team, men of all races, are penalised as a result of your demand.

Would you want that responsibility weighing on your conscience? What would you say to those who questioned your motives, when your publication is so tardy in demanding action in far more egregious delays in due process? More to the point, how would your publication make good the enormous financial losses that the entire squad would suffer?

In South Africa, the only thing worse than racism is a false accusation of racism, and we are getting into the habit of taking all accusations as gospel, as the Mapimpi accusation illustrates. I urge you not to be used by those who play fast and loose with serious accusations, merely to score cheap political points.