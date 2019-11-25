These audit outcomes show an increase of about R10 billion in irregular expenditures by government departments and State-Owned Entities.
This shows that our government is not serious about running a clean and efficient government.
At the centre of all this is corruption, that has been the driving force in these wasteful and senseless expenditures, is the accounting officers in these departments and SOEs who seem not to take us seriously. They are being audited every year, and yet, they don’t improve.
One will assume this is being done deliberately because we expect those in positions of authority to work towards improving themselves and run a clean government. There are also no consequences of them not adhering to the Public Finance Management Act. They are there to loot of state coffers, mostly for the benefit of their handlers and their friends.