Letter: State not serious about running clean, efficient government









Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu during the Auditor-General report on municipalities. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko African News Agency (ANA) The Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu released a very bleak picture of the National, Provincial and Local Government audit result on Wednesday last week. These audit outcomes show an increase of about R10 billion in irregular expenditures by government departments and State-Owned Entities. This shows that our government is not serious about running a clean and efficient government. At the centre of all this is corruption, that has been the driving force in these wasteful and senseless expenditures, is the accounting officers in these departments and SOEs who seem not to take us seriously. They are being audited every year, and yet, they don’t improve. One will assume this is being done deliberately because we expect those in positions of authority to work towards improving themselves and run a clean government. There are also no consequences of them not adhering to the Public Finance Management Act. They are there to loot of state coffers, mostly for the benefit of their handlers and their friends.

Most of the mismanagement of funds is done by supply chain managers and other government employees, their families and their friends who do business with the state. If this is not attended to, then our fight against corruption will be in no vain.

The president is trying very hard to deal with the scourge of corruption, but it will be difficult to do this alone. He needs committed public servants and all of us to win this war. The current Commission on State Capture is making tremendous efforts, but will not succeed if it fails to prosecute and jail those implicated. Politicians must also stop defending themselves and their handlers, like Ace Magashule and DD Mabuza, who are known to have looted state coffers without any consequences.

Clearly, we have a huge mountain to climb if we are serious about fighting corruption. The best way to fight this is to fire all accounting officers who have not received clean audits and recall all political heads in those departments and entities. We can’t have a situation where a province fails to provide a clean audit, like Free State. It’s a mess.