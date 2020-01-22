Olerato Ngobeni and Oratile Mathuloe cooling down in a swimming pool. The writer is calling on the government to consider introducing swimming lessons which will be compulsory at all schools across the country. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

We call on government to consider introducing swimming lessons which will be compulsory at all schools across the country. This follows the tragic and untimely deaths of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi from Parktown Boys’ High School and Keamohetswe Seboko, 13, from Laerskool Bekker.

South Africans must accept that one of the biggest challenges facing black children, in particular is the inability to swim.

Government must prioritise swimming lessons in order to reduce fatalities caused by rivers and dams let alone swimming pools and beaches.



Grade 8 Parktown Boys pupil Enock Mpianzi drowned last week while on a school orientation camp in North West. His body was recovered by police from the Crocodile River on Friday. Him and the other boys were required to build a raft and sail it across the river. During the activity, their makeshift craft capsized and he drowned.



The department of basic education should strengthen the curriculum and make swimming a free and compulsory subject.

There is no doubt that this country has already lost many young lives as a result of the inability to swim.

White kids are taught swimming at an early age and that is why they excel to an extent that even when a black child has drowned in some village, divers who are deployed to search for the body are mainly whites.