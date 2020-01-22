This follows the tragic and untimely deaths of 13-year-old Enoch Mpianzi from Parktown Boys’ High School and Keamohetswe Seboko, 13, from Laerskool Bekker.
South Africans must accept that one of the biggest challenges facing black children, in particular is the inability to swim.
Government must prioritise swimming lessons in order to reduce fatalities caused by rivers and dams let alone swimming pools and beaches.
The department of basic education should strengthen the curriculum and make swimming a free and compulsory subject.
There is no doubt that this country has already lost many young lives as a result of the inability to swim.
White kids are taught swimming at an early age and that is why they excel to an extent that even when a black child has drowned in some village, divers who are deployed to search for the body are mainly whites.