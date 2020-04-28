Letter: Temporary Covid-19 relief grants are a step in the right direction
We welcome the R250 increase of all grants and the R500 increase of the Child Support Grant (CSG). These top-ups will ensure that over 18 million beneficiaries are not plunged into starvation.
The roll-out of a temporary Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant to those who have little to no income is a significant new intervention.
The Black Sash urges the government to increase the amount of the grant from R350 to at least R1000. The current amount of R350 is significantly less than the value of the food parcel distributed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which ranges from R1000 to R1200.
Many South Africans are structurally unemployed. The roll-out of the temporary Covid-19 grant is the first step to a permanent basic income grant for those in the 18-59 age group with little to no income. Our government is slowly moving towards the progressive realisation of social security.
Government is developing regulations and procedures to implement the new Covid-19 grant application and means testing process for applicants. The required documentation must be limited to an identity number, the required documents for refugees and permanent residents, and contact details and/or bank account details.
The Black Sash cautiously welcomes the news that will soon be implementing a voucher and cash transfer technology-based system for food assistance. We note that about 250 000 food parcels will be delivered over a period of 14 days.
However, what is unclear is who will qualify for these food parcels.
The Black Sash urges the government to appoint a temporary social assistance ombudsman to ensure that those most in need are getting food parcels, are obtaining the full cash value of their grant, are protected against corruption, favouritism and/or patronage.
Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker is the Black Sash National Advocacy Manager.