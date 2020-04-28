Letter: Temporary Covid-19 relief grants are a step in the right direction

The Black Sash notes government's social relief measures to alleviate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The measures are a step in the right direction.

We welcome the R250 increase of all grants and the R500 increase of the Child Support Grant (CSG). These top-ups will ensure that over 18 million beneficiaries are not plunged into starvation.

The roll-out of a temporary Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant to those who have little to no income is a significant new intervention.

The Black Sash urges the government to increase the amount of the grant from R350 to at least R1000. The current amount of R350 is significantly less than the value of the food parcel distributed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), which ranges from R1000 to R1200.

Many South Africans are structurally unemployed. The roll-out of the temporary Covid-19 grant is the first step to a permanent basic income grant for those in the 18-59 age group with little to no income. Our government is slowly moving towards the progressive realisation of social security.