Letter: The ANC has dismally failed to create a 'better life for all' it promised in 1994









Garages were closed while some shops had minimal lights produced by generators Stage 4 load shedding in Goodwood, Cape Town. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Cry the beloved country. Within one week SAA has been placed in business rescue, Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of SA - SA railways) has been placed under administration, with the possibility that business rescue will follow, and Eskom is about to bring the country to its knees with stage 6 load shedding having been implemented. In the meantime some municipalities are gearing up for the possibility of stage 8 load shedding. Not to mention debt of almost $40 billion (R591.6bn); the water situation (or rather disaster); the education system being totally dysfunctional; PetroSA corruption; the SABC being bankrupt; rampant crime; and over 20000 murders per year; the highest incidence of rape in the world; taxi violence; xenophobic attacks continuing around the country; and the absence of service delivery in most municipalities around the country. All this while the country’s president is travelling around North Africa and attending a conference in Egypt - clearly far more important than addressing what is happening in SA. As South Africa emerges from 16 Days of Action Against Gender-Based Violence - a scourge that these 16 days have had absolutely no impact on whatsoever - the rape and murder of women continues unabated, children still fall victim to violence, and the streets are beset with gang violence.

Society has not taken any serious initiatives to lift the moral compass of the country out of the morass in which it finds itself.

Nineteen initiates have died this last week due to botched circumcisions, something that can be so easily prevented with the use of a cheap and painless Israeli device called PrePex - thus saving people from not only agonising pain, but unnecessary deaths resulting from these procedures.

Being a water-scarce country, various sections of the country experience severe drought conditions annually, which could be so easily solved by desalination, recycling waste water and intelligent water-management programmes.

Only 70 years ago, a country devoid of any natural resources, devoid of adequate water supply, devoid of infrastructure and devoid of adequate medical and educational structures, was born and established by the UN in conformation with every legal and moral compliance and more.

Today that country, the only democracy in the region, boasts a strong economy, a strong military and a strong moral compass. A country that leads the world in almost all fields of humanity from cutting-edge technology in medicine, science, agriculture, to education, artificial intelligence-innovation, and more.

That country being Israel, which recycles 67% of its water needs, with the next highest recycler of water being Spain, which recycles only 6% of its water. Israel, being a world leader in desalination, exports water to neighbouring countries.

A country responding to natural disasters around the world within days, a country that treats its enemies in its world-class hospitals, and treats those fleeing war-torn Syria without reservation.

Only 25 years ago, I cast my vote for president Mandela in the hope that the ANC would create a “better life for all” but it has failed dismally due to ineptitude, cadre deployment, ineffective and useless ministerial leadership, corruption and mismanagement.

A country the ANC inherited with a fully functional infrastructure, that exported power to other countries on the continent, with a world-class rail network that reached as far as the DRC.

Notwithstanding what the ANC inherited, it is solely responsible for the morass the country has degenerated into. What more can one say, but cry the beloved country.