This sad event serves as a reminder that we live in a morally sick society.
We are a nation of sadists who refuse to accept the sanctity of human life. Our country has become a killing zone as we ruthlessly exterminate our women. The moronic behaviour continues unabated and unchallenged. We are living in a war zone where predators strike and kill without mercy.
Mzansi is the most violent country in Africa, surpassing the conflict areas where wars are raging.
Living in the shadow of death is not what our ancestors fought for.