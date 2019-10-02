Letter: UKZN student stabbing is proof that SA is the most violent country in Africa









Sinethemba Ndlovu A beautiful young student Sinethemba Ndlovu was stabbed to death in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal. This sad event serves as a reminder that we live in a morally sick society. We are a nation of sadists who refuse to accept the sanctity of human life. Our country has become a killing zone as we ruthlessly exterminate our women. The moronic behaviour continues unabated and unchallenged. We are living in a war zone where predators strike and kill without mercy. Mzansi is the most violent country in Africa, surpassing the conflict areas where wars are raging. Living in the shadow of death is not what our ancestors fought for.

The culture of violence brings with it a morbid class of individuals who believe they are entitled to determine the value of other human lives. We live in a culture that does not recognise individual worth. There is mounting evidence our violent society’s disregard for the value of human life has wrought unspeakable tragedy. We are grimly reminded that the absence of a sanctity ethic results in the destruction of human life.

Violent crimes and murder are part of the cruellest, most inhuman and disparaging crimes. Forbearance and patience has reached saturation point, as more and more innocent lives are taken. Unless the government takes a harsh stand, we will devolve into a lawless society where law-abiding citizens are forced to live under siege.

There are a few important primary causes to why each civilised state governed by law should impose the harshest penalty for such heinous crimes. There are certain circumstances in which life imprisonment is essential.

If we do not, in our law, send the message to everyone that by coldly and calculatedly taking a human life in a way that, for instance, assaults the structure of law in a society or shows a cold-blooded and studied disregard for the value of that life, then we are actually sending a message of contempt for human life.