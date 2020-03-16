Letter: Univen students shouting 'Corona Chinese' at guest researcher is unacceptable
Dr Furumoto, who is a research assistant at the University of Essex, UK, is part of a micro-variation workshop hosted by the MER Mathivha Centre for African Languages, Arts and Culture. He was shocked and disturbed by such actions by Univen students.
The vice-chancellor and principal of the university, Dr Bernard Nthambeleni, apologised on behalf of the university management and the entire university community.
We would like to emphasise that the behaviour in the video is not acceptable and it does not represent values promoted by the university.
That video of Univen students screaming "corona" at the Chinese guy is the saddest thing over seen today. Whoa 🤮— Smunchsmunch (@smunchsmunch) March 7, 2020
The executive management strives for a safe place of learning while promoting diversity and global citizenship. The management also welcomes researchers within and outside of South Africa to achieve excellence in research.
Univen is a higher education institution that promotes diversity and excellence for members of the global society. The university distances itself from these actions and condemns such conducts by some students. We affirm the university’s values of tolerance, diversity and ubuntu.
Univen students were wrong for that Corona video. It's distasteful!— Mother to Riches💰 (@Nthabee_seng) March 7, 2020
Dzaga is a director of Communications and Marketing at the University of Venda.