On Friday, March 6, some of the University of Venda students took a video Dr David Furumoto while shouting “Corona! Chinese!” at him. The video was shared and trended on social media platforms. Picture: IANS
Letter: Univen students shouting 'Corona Chinese' at guest researcher is unacceptable

By Dr Takalani Dzaga Time of article published 1h ago

On Friday, March 6, some of the University of Venda (Univen) students took a video of the guest researcher, Dr David Furumoto while shouting “Corona! Chinese!” at him. This video was shared and trended on social media platforms.

Dr Furumoto, who is a research assistant at the University of Essex, UK, is part of a micro-variation workshop hosted by the MER Mathivha Centre for African Languages, Arts and Culture. He was shocked and disturbed by such actions by Univen students.

The vice-chancellor and principal of the university, Dr Bernard Nthambeleni, apologised on behalf of the university management and the entire university community.

We would like to emphasise that the behaviour in the video is not acceptable and it does not represent values promoted by the university.

The executive management strives for a safe place of learning while promoting diversity and global citizenship. The management also welcomes researchers within and outside of South Africa to achieve excellence in research.

Univen is a higher education institution that promotes diversity and excellence for members of the global society. The university distances itself from these actions and condemns such conducts by some students. We affirm the university’s values of tolerance, diversity and ubuntu.

Dzaga is a director of Communications and Marketing at the University of Venda.

