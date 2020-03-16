Letter: Univen students shouting 'Corona Chinese' at guest researcher is unacceptable

On Friday, March 6, some of the University of Venda (Univen) students took a video of the guest researcher, Dr David Furumoto while shouting “Corona! Chinese!” at him. This video was shared and trended on social media platforms.

Dr Furumoto, who is a research assistant at the University of Essex, UK, is part of a micro-variation workshop hosted by the MER Mathivha Centre for African Languages, Arts and Culture. He was shocked and disturbed by such actions by Univen students.

The vice-chancellor and principal of the university, Dr Bernard Nthambeleni, apologised on behalf of the university management and the entire university community.

We would like to emphasise that the behaviour in the video is not acceptable and it does not represent values promoted by the university.