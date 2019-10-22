A circumstance that made us realise that, as a nation, we are at a crossroads. We either rise above this or sink.
It was a tragedy that brought awareness to the reality faced by our fellow daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers every day of their lives in their homes, schools, workplaces and on the streets.
Until this day, I believe Uyinene Mrwetyana’s tears were shed for justice, and for the healing of many girls and women in South Africa.
As a nation, we shouldn’t allow time to make us forget what happened to Mrwetyana. We shouldn’t continue as if it’s business as usual, because the reality is that many women live with emotional, physical and sexual abuse as their daily bread.