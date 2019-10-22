Letter: Uyinene's murder opened our eyes to reality faced by SA women









Uyinene Mrwetyana. Tears for a life gone too soon, a life that had a lot to offer. A circumstance that made us realise that, as a nation, we are at a crossroads. We either rise above this or sink. It was a tragedy that brought awareness to the reality faced by our fellow daughters, sisters, mothers and grandmothers every day of their lives in their homes, schools, workplaces and on the streets. Until this day, I believe Uyinene Mrwetyana’s tears were shed for justice, and for the healing of many girls and women in South Africa. As a nation, we shouldn’t allow time to make us forget what happened to Mrwetyana. We shouldn’t continue as if it’s business as usual, because the reality is that many women live with emotional, physical and sexual abuse as their daily bread.

We must never allow ourselves to rest until the perpetrators become the victims of serious consequences, and the victims of abuse become the harbingers of justice and healing.

We are in the last three months of the year. The pleasure and splendour will go to higher levels. Music, parties, money and drinks shouldn’t make people, girls and women, especially, forget that most criminals don’t look like criminals.

It’s not written on their faces, but it is in their personalities.

Make sure you are always alert to danger. Don’t become another victim of the devil’s agents.

Mrwetyana lost her precious life by innocently fetching a parcel at the post office. How many more lives will be in danger when people are intoxicated and are allowing pleasure to lead them to unsecured places? Don’t be the next victim. It’s not worth it.

Enjoy the festive season responsibly and take caution at all times. Trust no one. Sometimes danger hides behind a handsome smile, a nice fragrance and an expensive suit.

At all times, make sure your family and friends know where you are going and with whom.

May we continue the fight of countless and unknown Mrwetyanas out there. May we wipe their tears by winning this battle.

I imagine the possibilities of a generation of women who won’t even know the meaning of abuse, a safe and free generation. I dream of a nation with a female president and a female chief justice. This would bring honour to women’s struggles. A perfect symbol of justice and victory it will be.

I quote the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela: “We cannot pretend we do not have problems; we cannot pretend things are not wrong in our country. A lot of things are wrong.”