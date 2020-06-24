Letter: Why are we turning a blind eye to gender-based-violence?

Gender-based violence has dominated headlines as much as the coronavirus has. In the past few weeks, scores of South African women and children have lost their lives. The stories have shocked our country and the world. At the same time, it is not something new. South African women live in fear and are never sure whether an innocent night out might turn them into a statistic or whether a trip to the post office could be the last they make. Why are we accepting it? Why are we turning a blind eye? How often is it that a friend, cousin or neighbour comes to you and pours out their heart about the abuse they endure? What do we do? We advise them to stay in the relationship. We say: “That’s how men are. Perhaps it is actually your fault?” In some cultures woman abuse is normalised. We need to be realistic. If you know of someone in a potentially abusive relationship, insist they seek help. Give them a key word so, if things get out of hand, they know they can get you to assist them.

We can’t be silent and watch as more and more women become victims of the heinous acts that lead to their murder.

It is time to call out those uncles in the family who pass snarky remarks at women or say things about female bodies. If you find a family member appearing too fond of taking a girl child to the shop or doing an activity with her, you need to investigate.

Sadly, we live in a world where even the most trusted person could be a potential perpetrator. Start with educating your children about sexual abuse and secrets.

Parents should educate boys on how to not rape. They must be taught the necessary trigger points to prevent them from becoming perpetrators. It is about respect and consent. It is also about understanding that men have a responsibility in society to make it safe for woman.

Teach your sons ways in which to do this. It starts at home. When you daughter has bruising do not ignore it.