The UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues and the UN Human Rights Council declared 2019 the International Year of Indigenous Languages. The declaration states: “It is through languages that we define our identity and express our history and culture.” The languages, epistemologies and culture in South Africa suffer the remnants of colonialism. The country offers teaching and learning from the perspective of the coloniser and relies on the coloniser’s language.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has given the “decolonised history curriculum” the go-ahead and says it is going to be Afrocentric and relevant. Nice.

The new terms of reference for the task team include “history teacher development programmes; screening of textbooks”.

Questions that seek to be answered are: how will that be rolled out? In what language? Are we just going to replace white men with black men in history textbooks? How are the structural, systemic, cultural and epistemological patterns of exploitation and domination entrenched in English going to be removed?

In order to decolonise the curriculum the government must start by decolonising the language of teaching and learning. The introduction of decolonised curriculum of history is an opportunity to test the political will of our government to promote our indigenous languages.

The Pan South African Language Board must give direction. There is a need for engagement about the language of teaching and learning.

If we are to have a true decolonised history, decoloniality as a “redemptive epistemology, a liberatory force and an ethical-humanistic project” should underpin the project. Culture should take centre stage; language is the transporter of such culture.

If we are serious about decolonising the curriculum, we need to first free knowledge from colonial structures that define knowledge; decolonising power through an understanding of how power and coloniality are used to oppress and marginalise. We also need to free ourselves from the colonial attitudes and mindset.

The structures that define knowledge are English; the power that oppresses and marginalises us is English; and the attitudes and mindset of black people is English. Are we going to use the language to define our knowledge and change the mindset?

Let’s turn our indigenous languages into languages of teaching and learning, instead, of promoting English. We need to invest in our languages.

Let’s have an education system that defines our identity and learn our decolonised history in our indigenous languages. If we dare promote English at the expense of our languages, the project is as good as futile.

Professor Kwesi Prah puts it clearly: “The language of accessing knowledge and reproducing it is colonial even after independence and that removes the most important element of culture in education.”

Minister, you must know that there is no decolonised history without decolonising languages. Our children need their languages. We must be careful not to move from one form of colonialisation to the other.