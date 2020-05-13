Letters: Allow swimming schools to reopen as learning to swim is educational
Learning to swim needs to fall into its own sector - which is education. While a child is still in the process of learning the skill, they have not yet reached the point where it can be classified as a sport.
The name “swim school” already says it in its name itself; teaching. We are aquatic schools, but we are still a school and a school is educational. The people that teach this skill are called swimming teachers - again this highlights the fundamental part of our industry.
Learning to swim is the educational part of the swimming journey. This the fundamental and critical part. This is the part where children from as young as six months are taught the skill of survival in the water; how to behave around water, how to respect water and their abilities in and around water.
The focus in South Africa and the rest of the world has always been on competitive swimming, the racing, the competitions, the sports stars and the medals. We know that sport is a huge part of any country and we are not discrediting the competitive side of our industry, but the basics should not be forgotten - the skill of knowing how to swim saves our country’s children.
Approximately one in five drowning deaths involve children of 14 and younger. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said that for every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency department care for non-fatal submersion injuries.
To sum up, I wish that the “learn to swim” industry be classified as it should, which is as an educational sector in South Africa and that we, as swim schools and swim teachers, be allowed to return to teaching this life skill as schools begin to reopen.