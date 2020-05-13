Letters: Allow swimming schools to reopen as learning to swim is educational

Currently all swimming-related activities have been housed under the same banner “swimming” when, in reality, the various disciplines of the sport are so different and particular that this should not be happening.

Learning to swim needs to fall into its own sector - which is education. While a child is still in the process of learning the skill, they have not yet reached the point where it can be classified as a sport.

The name “swim school” already says it in its name itself; teaching. We are aquatic schools, but we are still a school and a school is educational. The people that teach this skill are called swimming teachers - again this highlights the fundamental part of our industry.

Learning to swim is the educational part of the swimming journey. This the fundamental and critical part. This is the part where children from as young as six months are taught the skill of survival in the water; how to behave around water, how to respect water and their abilities in and around water.

The focus in South Africa and the rest of the world has always been on competitive swimming, the racing, the competitions, the sports stars and the medals. We know that sport is a huge part of any country and we are not discrediting the competitive side of our industry, but the basics should not be forgotten - the skill of knowing how to swim saves our country’s children.