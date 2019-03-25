Eskom chief executive Phakamani Hadebe, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza, speak about the power cuts. Picture: Itumeleng English African News Agency(ANA)

In January 2008, I responded to a front-page article in The Star with a letter to the editor, “Power cuts are nothing new to millions of us” (January 18, 2008), which I discovered the following year made it to the Top 10 Letters to the Editor for the year. The term “load shedding” just become popular as Eskom had recently begun the process. What stirred me to write the letter was the way in which the media reported on the problem - as if it were new. When ordinary people suffer, we seem to think it’s normal and somehow acceptable, or perhaps we think it’s their lot in this life for not being the right “class”.

The article featured many people who were distraught because of load shedding, and all of them were white. While I was equally affected at the time, I suppose I had a built-in coping mechanism from growing up in townships where weekly power cuts were guaranteed. I was bemoaning the fact that the problem was treated as new only because places that had not known the problem before were hit.

I shared my experiences about our township Mabopane and my grandmother’s place in Mothotlung (North West), other villages and communities I visited. I highlighted that electricity wasn’t the only problem; there was also a lack of other basic services.

Little did I know that, more than 10 years later, load shedding would still be part of our lives, and this time we would be introduced to its different stages. I didn’t expect that there would be anyone who would still be responding with shock at its impact on the lives of marginalised communities and that the people responding with shock would be the president, deputy president and the leader of government business.

As part of his election campaign, President Cypril Ramaphosa took a train from Mabopane, to canvass for votes. He got stuck in the train to Pretoria. The trip shouldn’t have lasted almost four hours. As if the incident would stir the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to do something urgently about the trains, the next day someone called Power FM after 8pm, reporting that a group of people, including elderly women, were still stuck at the train station in Pretoria North going back to Garankuwa.

While listeners of Power Perspective were trying to think of how to help those stuck at the train station - Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, called in to complain that Power FM was a platform to bash the ANC.

Have ANC leaders become so disconnected to the realities of the everyday lives of ordinary South Africans, that they do not understand what people go through? With all Masina heard about people’s painful realities of load shedding, stationary trains, and a lack of basic services as a result of the ANC’S bad leadership over the years, nothing touched his heart.

Ramaphosa, on the other hand, being the charmer he is, was at least able to convey a sense of compassion as he sat helplessly with commuters.

But is it sincere coming from someone who has been a leader in the government since 2014? Can he really claim not to have known or been in a position to do anything about this?

Our government and politicians have taken the people for granted for too long. At the end of the month, they will all, together with Eskom and Prasa executives, get paid as if there is no crisis, while citizens bear the brunt of their bad leadership and corruption.

Something needs changing drastically to move the country forward.