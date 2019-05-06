In this file picture, the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa updates the media on the state of readiness before the national and provincial elections on Wednesday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Elections are just around the corner and this is an opportunity for all South Africans to choose individuals who will lead the country for the next five years. The leadership the country selects should champion the aspirations of the nation, which include addressing socio-economic issues like substance abuse, poverty eradication, lack of service delivery and overall improvement of the lives of the people.

South Africa is a fairly new democracy with lots of challenges, although the damage that has been done by apartheid has placed monumental challenges on the new government, it is now time to chart a new path.

We have been on this road for the past 25 years, and surely we have learnt something in that time?

If not, we won’t be able to manage this democracy and fulfil the wishes of leaders like Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Robert Sobukwe, Stephen Bantu Biko and the many others who sacrificed their lives for us to be free to determine our future.

They gave up everything for the poverty gap to be closed, inequality to be reversed and all people to have equal opportunities. We know that those are the promises that were made over the past 25 years and that only a few were fulfilled.

As we prepare to elect a new leadership, we are sitting with a nation that is in flames, with community protests all over the country. The problems are common throughout informal townships, towns and cities. They are about service delivery that is meant to improve the lives of all South Africans, especially the poor and vulnerable.

We should not be naive, though, but be wise enough to discern whether people who purport to be leading the struggle for equality are genuine or not.

Some might be wolves in sheep’s clothing, engineering the protests to further their own political ambitions, and once in office, they will forget those who put them in power. It would be disingenuous not to acknowledge the progress that has been achieved in the past 25 years to advance the cause of all South Africans.

We do have houses that have been built for poor people, title deeds have been given to families who have lived in council-owned properties, early learning projects have been established and there are many other achievements.

But more could have been done with all the resources that have been stolen and redirected to enrich friends and families of those in power.

In our brief history as a democracy we have seen some of our elected leaders change from having compassion and aspirations to improve the lives of the majority of South Africans to being accused of being selfish, arrogant and generally going rogue by betraying the trust of those who elected them to their powerful positions.

As we go into the booths to change the trajectory of our country on Wednesday, there are a lot of considerations to ponder, the most important being whether we want a failed state or a thriving nation.

It is a fact that we want a successful country that will be inherited by those who come after us.

There are particular attributes that a leader has to have, and those are universal. Leaders should be compassionate, humble, selfless, set good examples and know when to step down.

We have been inundated with messages from political party leaders about why we should vote for their parties and put them in power. The promises are like those made 25 years ago and we should continue to hope for credible leadership hence the appeal to exercise our constitutional right of participating in the elections.

We should remember that those we put in power can change overnight when they become powerful and have access to resources.

As voters, let us choose carefully, apply our minds, but most importantly, choose leaders that are credible, compassionate and have a vision for a better, prosperous and advancing South Africa.

As a church, we will be praying for the elections, that they should be peaceful and credible, but most importantly, for our people to choose those who deserve to be leaders and have a proven record of clean governance.

The book of Ephesians, chapter four, verse 22 to 24 is about renewal of self, and that is what we need for our beloved country, South Africa.

Bishop Mosa Sono is founder and presiding Bishop of Grace Bible Church, which has 60 branches across the country and abroad