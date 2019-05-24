The writer says the Minister of Health must investigate the contracts medical aid schemes give to forensic investigators. File photo: AP Photo/David Goldman

Racial profiling and discrimination against black and Indian doctors by medical schemes and their investigation units have finally been revealed to the public. Doctors have known this and experienced the heavy-handedness and bullying tactics for years, but because it was done one-on-one, the pieces of the puzzle were not put together.

Doctors depend on direct payment from the schemes because most patients served by doctors who work in the low socio-economic strata and historically disadvantaged communities don’t have credit cards and can’t afford to pay doctors directly.

Maybe patients in the suburbs are able to pay, get receipts and claim back, but poorer patients neither have the money nor the resources to send receipts and invoices to medical aid schemes. And they can’t wait for two to three weeks to be reimbursed.

Therefore, the direct payment system to doctors is convenient for both. This is the leverage and blackmail used by medical schemes to target doctors.

A common bullying tactic they use is to approach scheme members at their workplaces, ask them questions and intimidate them. Often, the patients are not told why they are being questioned, and they are given forms to sign.

Patients are expected to recall dates and services from months or years ago within a few minutes and under pressure from the officialdom of the medical schemes and the “investigators”.

The members or patients are neither told the true purpose of the questioning nor the implications of the documents they sign. Many of their rights are being violated without them even knowing it. They don’t know what they are signing and they’re never given copies of the forms they signed. The statements are then used to intimidate and bully doctors.

Often the schemes and their investigators want to use consultation rates and statistics from the suburbs and transpose that data on to practices servicing poor people.

Often the boards of many of schemes are made up of engineers, actuaries and doctors who have never worked with poor people, so their ideas of disease patterns, consultation rates and so on are out of touch with the reality in poorer communities.

The direct payment leverage is abused by the schemes to intimidate and virtually blackmail doctors to reveal confidential patient information without the patient’s consent or knowledge.

The health minister must get medical schemes to release figures of the racial proportions of the doctors they targeted and investigated. Let’s see how many white investigators are used by schemes to enforce the racial profiling and discrimination. Medical aid schemes use mainly, if not exclusively, white forensic investigating firms. The forensic investigators have only self-interest and a perverse incentive to find things wrong.

If the investigations reveal no irregularities, their selling point to the medical aid schemes on how they can save them money is lost.

The minister must insist the terms of the contracts between the schemes and the investigators be disclosed. What perverse incentives are there for the investigators to use entrapment and misdirection to “find faults” so they can earn more money and get more work from various schemes? Therefore, they have a vested interest in finding irregularities.

The minister must investigate the basis of the contracts medical aid schemes give to forensic investigators and whether forensic investigators get back a percentage of the so- called saving.

No one condones or excuses fraud, but the profiling and methods used are unethical and illegal, and now they have a racial-profiling component too.

The council of medical schemes is dominated by the medical schemes so they will talk and do nothing.

The minister of health, civil society bodies and various political parties need to take this up and do urgent investigations.