A foreigner whose shack was razed in Marabastad. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

In 2011, political economist Moeletsi Mbeki predicted there would be a Tunisia Day in 2020. Tunisia Day is when the masses revolted against authority. Mbeki’s prediction is proving accurate if the civil unrest between citizens and Africans from neighbouring countries is anything to go by.

Welcome to South Africa, a country where its poor citizens often blame their fellow Africans from neighbouring countries for their unfortunate economic situation. Our country has attracted many people from the mother continent because of its political stability, and technological and economic development.

Many South Africans were convinced that the 1994 euphoria Nelson Mandela brought would bring about improvements to their poor livelihoods. People have been patient despite the unrest and protests which often turn violent and which carry criminal elements.

Mandela enjoyed his five-year term due to the euphoria dubbed “Rainbow Nation”, or sometimes “Mandela magic”. That faded because people can’t eat empty rhetoric.

Thabo Mbeki came and marginally increased the electoral support of his party in the general elections of 2004 with his liberal economic policies.

South Africans realised their problems would not be resolved by Thabo Mbeki with his “bombastic concepts”. People put pressure on the ANC to replace him with someone whom they believed would perform better than him.

Kgalema Motlanthe replaced Mbeki after the highly contested 2007 Polokwane Conference.

Jacob Zuma was elected by Parliament to lead the country on the ANC’s ticket. Like Mbeki, Zuma was pressurised by his party to resign before his second term could come to an end. Like Mbeki, the public blamed Zuma for many of the things that were going wrong in the country.

And like Zuma, Cyril Ramaphosa was introduced as a messiah. He was sold to us as the Moses who came to rescue his fellow poor Africans. We were told that the markets were growing stronger than during the time of Ramaphosa’s predecessor. He is often accused by many people of being the media darling who does nothing for most South Africans.

Ramaphosa is too busy attending forums outside the country while his own is on fire. A sober president would have cut his trip short and faced his responsibilities. He would have declared a state of emergency.

We cannot use the police service to address our socio-political issues; that would be absurd.

Moeletsi Mbeki is vindicated as his prediction has proved to be correct, even though it is happening a year earlier than he thought. We never believed Moeletsi Mbeki in 2011; we took it as a joke but the conditions are proving that he was right all along.

It would be myopic to think that South Africans are wrong to blame African migrants for contributing to the status quo. However, it is madness to blame the very African migrants or even kill them for being here.

We should be blaming the ANC-led government for failing to control the borders from 1994 until now.

We have not been in control of whom or what was allowed to enter the country.

The economic conditions are traceable to the land dispossession of 1652. That tragic act should be addressed by enacting land repossession programmes which should include reparations to force those who unduly benefited from our land to pay those who suffered unduly.

We are a sick country with no leadership; we are led by fat cats who are only interested in feeding their own stomachs rather than those of the masses.

The police service should not be abused to address socio-political issues. Instead, it should be those fat cats whom we call public servants. They must face the infuriated masses and hear them out.

We cannot continue to abuse our police service in the same spirit that they were abused during the totalitarian regime, racist apartheid government.