Statistics reveal the truth, good truth, bad truth and shocking truth, like, as the latest stats shows, that the number of corrupt policemen and cops are increasing and stand around 33%.
Under the law, being corrupt is a criminal offence. That means every third cop is not what he/she should be, and it involves all, from top to bottom. It’s some of these corrupted cops who go and seek out criminal activities and offer protection from exposing their crime, for a fee.
While the corrupted third, in their promotion of crime, swell in their “ill-gotten wealth”, behave and feel like kings, on the other side, the two-thirds dedicated to stamping out crime must feel like a bunch of cheated nobodies for their loyalty, bravery, dedication and honesty.
In any normal society, the dedicated ones ought to be kings while the rotten ones must be exposed as destructive, useless and crime-monger creatures.