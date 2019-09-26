LETTERS: Corrupt cops’ failure to act sparked xenophobic attacks







Randburg - The once colourful rainbow nation of Nelson Mandela has gone 50 shades of grey. Statistics reveal the truth, good truth, bad truth and shocking truth, like, as the latest stats shows, that the number of corrupt policemen and cops are increasing and stand around 33%. Under the law, being corrupt is a criminal offence. That means every third cop is not what he/she should be, and it involves all, from top to bottom. It's some of these corrupted cops who go and seek out criminal activities and offer protection from exposing their crime, for a fee. While the corrupted third, in their promotion of crime, swell in their "ill-gotten wealth", behave and feel like kings, on the other side, the two-thirds dedicated to stamping out crime must feel like a bunch of cheated nobodies for their loyalty, bravery, dedication and honesty. In any normal society, the dedicated ones ought to be kings while the rotten ones must be exposed as destructive, useless and crime-monger creatures.

But South Africa has gone far from being a normal society.

It is a most conflicting situation when confronting the illegal, criminal elements of foreigners. On the one hand, the corrupted cops protect the criminals with a “no action” approach, while the dedicated ones, trying to uphold law and order, are standing between and face the awkward position when confronting an agitated crowd who want action, as it is the duty of the police to sort out criminal activities and get rowdy when the “no action” occurs, creating confusion and a xenophobic condition.

In the latest xenophobic attack in Pretoria, it was the taxi drivers who wanted to do something about the “no action” of the police and confronted the known foreign criminals, and it ended in the shooting dead of a taxi driver, and the situation exploded, and total chaos followed.

The “no-action” of the one third corrupt cops caused this. Why is there nothing being done about it, only promises and “no action”?

Paul Suter | Fontainebleau, Randburg