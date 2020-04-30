Letters: Covid-19 has forced us to speak only one language - survival

An entire planet of seven billion people stands paralysed before Covid-19, a mysterious virus, a spiky ball of genetic material coated in fatty chemicals called lipids,and which measures 80 billionths of a metre in diameter.

The most advanced intelligence-gathering technology assembled by mankind could not detect it.

The most advanced civilisation since the advent of mankind was rendered impotent by an assailant that could not be seen, could not be heard nor could it be felt, as it zipped across international frontiers at high speed.

Its destructive power exceeded the might of the world’s 13 890 nuclear weapons. It will go down in history as the most powerful virus of mass destruction witnessed in human history.

No event on Earth could have sent about 16 000 airliners into storage, curtailed international global travel by 95%, forced 195 countries to seal their borders, cost the world a loss of over $2 trillion dollars leading to more than 50 million people being rendered jobless.