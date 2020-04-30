Letters: Covid-19 has forced us to speak only one language - survival
The most advanced intelligence-gathering technology assembled by mankind could not detect it.
The most advanced civilisation since the advent of mankind was rendered impotent by an assailant that could not be seen, could not be heard nor could it be felt, as it zipped across international frontiers at high speed.
Its destructive power exceeded the might of the world’s 13 890 nuclear weapons. It will go down in history as the most powerful virus of mass destruction witnessed in human history.
No event on Earth could have sent about 16 000 airliners into storage, curtailed international global travel by 95%, forced 195 countries to seal their borders, cost the world a loss of over $2 trillion dollars leading to more than 50 million people being rendered jobless.
In its mind-boggling aftermath ,Covid-19 will reset human relations on a global scale. The rich and the poor have been united in a common cause.
Man has endured and survived many plagues over the past 3 000 years. Covid-19 arrived in 2020 with a profound message for humanity and that is: stop abusing the environment, treat the world with kindness, treat your fellow human beings with kindness, get off your high horse and stop all these brutal wars.
We unashamedly based our relationship with our fellow human beings on wealth, race, religion, colour, caste, language and status, and, in the process, treated others with disdain.
Today, a virus has forced us to speak only one language - survival. We ignore these warnings at our peril. Mankind will not have a second chance.