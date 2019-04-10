Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

The DA in Tshwane rightly replaced Solly Msimanga as mayor with the competent and politically clued-up Stevens Mokgalapa. Mokgalapa has tried and tested leadership qualities, which the DA national leadership should have long recognised. While Msimanga was indecisive and even incompetent, Mokgalapa is the opposite. Msimanga dilly-dallied on the filthy Centurion Lake problem, while it took the capable Mokgalapa a few days to decide on a solution.

To be fair: Msimang inherited a broken municipality from the ANC. Although his interventions were more vaporous and tentative than the ANC, he was rescued by the intervention of the DA leadership, which imported new and capable managers.

Msimanga was dependent on entrenched managers who were lax and carefree. He was clueless about how to sideline them.

The ANC harassed and harangued him and the EFF gave him luke-warm support, but that was not fateful as his Joburg metro counterpart demonstrated. He remained paralysed even when his City of Johannesburg counterpart Herman Mashaba pushed on, to the extent that even his detractors whispered begrudging admiration.

The new Tshwane mayor is in the same class as the Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi and Mashaba, whose heroic efforts to serve their municipalities are visible, even to the deliberately blind.

Msimanga could not confront the useless managers who lorded over the administration and rendered the municipality nearly dysfunctional. They would levy outrageously wrong billings of rates, and after they were confronted, they wielded their trump card: pay what we demand or we switch off your power and electricity.

Not even the Transvaal Provincial Administration of the apartheid regime were so draconian in their treatment of ratepayers.

My advice to Stevens Mokgalapa: don’t look at the skin colour of your managers, rather take Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping’s advice: it doesn’t matter whether the cat is black or white. Can it catch mice?

The so-called transformed blacks are as useful as dodos.