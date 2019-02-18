SACP Second Deputy General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

A Robert Sobukwe crash course, courtesy of the Tshwane PAC

Mr Mapaila, the Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) in Tshwane Region responds to your political diarrhoea, where you spread foolish lies about the late Professor Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe, the founder of the PAC, in that you claim he was favoured by the apartheid regime.

As you may know Mr Mapaila, it is Sobukwe who quotes Marcus Garvey as follows: “You cannot grow beyond your thoughts. If your thoughts are those of a slave, you will remain a slave. If your thoughts go skin-deep, your mental development will remain skin-deep”.

In his October 1949 speech at the University of Fort Hare, as president of the Students’ Representative Council, Sobukwe said: “Moreover, a doctrine of hate can never take people anywhere. It is too exacting. It warps the mind. That is why we preach the doctrine of love - love for Africa. We can never do enough for Africa, nor can we love her enough”.

Let us now give you a crash course about Sobukwe:

Since March 21, 1960, Sobukwe’s life was characterised by pain, jail time, and ill-treatments by the apartheid regime. He was fed crushed bottles by the apartheid regime; he was held in solidarity confinement and spent years without talking to anyone. He lost his voice in jail - he could no longer speak; he developed cancer. He was never released from jail but instead he was kept in house arrest while he was sick. He was denied medical treatment, and later he died a painful death! How is it possible that he was favoured by the apartheid regime that killed him?

What about your hero, Nelson Mandela, who was alive at that time and being softened for presidency by the apartheid regime - and to mention but a few, Mr PW Botha, De Klerk, Hendrik Jacobus (Kobie) Coetzee, Niel Barnard - who were seen in and out of Robben Island meeting your hero?

If you and your pseudo-communist organisation hold a view that Prof RM was favoured by whites, as you suggest in your statement, why would whites favour a person whom they intended to kill and indeed killed? You are so insensitive, malicious and reckless, Mr Mapaila - this shall be part of history that you denounced, disrespected and denied the greatest man who served, suffered and sacrificed for the only African ideological perspective of note - the third social force, Africanism!

We must further inform you that Robert Sobukwe did not believe in a rainbow nation, but in one human race, something deeper than deep. His concept of unity was beyond pigmentation. It is unimaginable that anyone would miss that Sobukwe was an internationalist who preached the gospel of love, humanity and in particular for the African question, loving all people without compromising principles of a revolutionary programme.

PAC founder Robert Sobukwe File picture: Independent Media

Sobukwe accepted whites as foreigners who must be subject to the will of the majority if they intended to be part of Africa. He understood that whites are inevitably part of us as African people. But it must be clear that Sobukwe also understood that it would be foolish of African people to be controlled by whites in their own country, as it is the case after 1994. Sobukwe would never agree to that, hence he refused to crush quarry under supervision of white men on Robben Island whilst other prisoners did succumb - including Mandela.

It is clear to us that your slavery skin-deep thoughts and misconceptions about Prof Sobukwe are thus unfounded. You and your organisation are again (as it was the case in the 1920s) trying to further deepen the distortions of history and its merits as you nearly succeeded with the June 1976 uprising, in which you claimed (as the tripartite alliance) it was an ANC thing - when we know that this mission was led by the Black Conscious Movement and the PAC, under the fearless cadreship of the Lion of Azania uncle Zeph Mothopeng.

Your organisation also tried to distort history by claiming the historical event of March 21, 1960, which is indisputable, that it was Sobukwe and Philip Kgosana who led these programmes.

In your propaganda Mr Mapaila, you further seemed to suggest Sobukwe departed from the ANC on the basis of its acceptance of white people. This in our view seeks to suggest your intention is to propagate that Prof and PAC members at large hate whites. It is the PAC which asserted: “there is only one human race” and politically, as African people, “we stand for government of the Africans, for the Africans, by the Africans, with everybody who owes his loyalty only to Africa and accepts the democratic rule of an African majority being regarded as an African”.