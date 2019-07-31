The EFF has no evidence that the judge presiding over the case between Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was racist, says the writer. African News Agency (ANA)

If it is allowable and legal that a secondary litigant such as the EFF can initiate an appeal in a case, by all means let the party do so. But what is riling is the blatant disrespect for the high court decision. The party’s statement indicates that the black lawyers for the respondents, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the EFF, were treated unfairly by the judge, ominously indicating that she was irritated with them.

But let us get serious and stop this nonsense of undermining constitutional structures - an irony, given that the EFF is supposedly supporting the public protector for this very reason.

By racialising the issue and saying the white judge made a racial decision just pollutes the whole atmosphere. We know that litigants in any case when they lose are naturally sore, but the crass resort to unsubstantiated rationalisations of court decisions is dangerous.

It is implanting a view in the public mind that white judges are racist which is simple drivel. What if the judge had ruled in Mkhwebane and the EFF’s favour? Would the party have raised this inane complaint?

Now that the EFF is going to the Constitutional Court, what is it expecting? That no judge who is not black should be allowed to read the judgment?

To indicate the way the reasoning is flawed: Why would a white judge favour an Indian, in this case Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan? It is simply sapping our energies to even be complaining about such issues and to refute the EFF and its reasoning, so we say nothing.

Yes, racism does exist but you cannot throw such serious accusations around lightly with no evidence. This is just like the apartheid functionaries complaining about communist plots at every turn when they were challenged, even going to the extent of banning fervent non-communists for being “communist agitators” when they challenged apartheid polices.

The EFF should be careful that it does not make itself a laughing stock by engaging in simplistic and silly gimmicks.