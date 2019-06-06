Forest High School, where a pupli was stabbed to death.Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

I drove past Forest High School yesterday, where a pupil was stabbed to death on Monday. I was joined by a former pupil who is now a successful businessman in the south. He told me how, in the days of the National Party, Forest High was a pretty good school and he now was saddened to see that it was dirty and dilapidated.

Now some are calling for the school to be closed because of the lack of control by staff, alleged massive sexual abuse by older pupils and a drug problem that has been growing as fast as the school’s pass rate is decreasing.

I have lived in the general area for many years and have watched surrounding suburbs such as The Hill and Rosettenville slowly turn into what can only be described as a township, where prostitutes and drug dealers combine with the condoms and sewage that clutter the rubbish-strewn streets; where police drive through seeking bribes or free sex from the prostitutes; where once well-kept Portuguese-owned homes have now become slums with gardens packed with illegal structures.

But closing Forest High is not the solution. The school appears to be a well-built, large structure supported by sports fields where even more rubbish resides, where mealies struggle to grow, as though looking for soccer that is no longer played. There is a massive shortage of schools in South Africa so closing another one does not solve the problem; it simply creates more problems.

What is required is a school governing body that has the balls and the authority to assess every teacher and weed out the weak ones, for dedicated sports teachers to be hired to enable pupils to use the sports fields for soccer and other sports, even when not organised by the school.

Security also needs to be improved, including the searching of pupils to discover knives and drugs.

But all this requires strong leadership, - a brave principal who can bring about change for the children of this poverty-stricken area, where most kids stand little chance of getting jobs in the future.

Forest High School is in reality the story of South Africa under the ANC. Former president Jacob Zuma proved to be intent on capturing the state-owned enterprises so he could steal from the poor, while our new president could possibly turn this country around before it falls into the pit. Will he succeed? I don’t know. Will Forest High also fail, as it has clearly failed its pupils year after year? I have my doubts.

Strong, educated, honest leadership is hard to find.