It’s easy to discern from a distance that there are credibility issues at stake in the saga between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. The bone of contention stems from the protector’s subpoena which points to the alleged improprieties committed by the so-called rogue unit established with Gordhan’s apparent knowledge at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

Ironically, Gordhan uses taxpayers’ money to fight back in an outward attempt to coerce the protector to drop the matter.

If Gordhan walks with integrity then he should walk securely. He must lay down his arms and present himself to the protector without incurring further legal costs.

There’s absolutely no need for his lawyers to push back as this sets a bad precedent for others to follow in such circumstances.

Methinks the protector served Gordhan with a subpoena to shed light on his intimate knowledge of the unit after someone divulged secret information about its operations. Gordhan finds it notoriously hard to make representation to this effect, citing timing as a basis to contest the legality of the subpoena.

An academic said: “The absence of evidence is no evidence of its absence.” This attests a trite principle of law that timing is inconsequential, because any closed matter can be reopened whenever new evidence emerges.

Based on the gravity of the allegations to which this matter relates, Mkhwebane acted in the bounds of law. Gordhan must religiously co-operate to prove he’s above reproach. It shouldn’t be a difficult thing if his hands are clean.

The hardest thing in society is to trust politicians, especially those who fail to exercise discretion and then use deceptive methods to project themselves as holier-than-thou.

All clean-up commissions revealed similar manoeuvrings to have given rogue elements the slip to bring the ANC-led government into disrepute.