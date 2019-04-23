In this file Twitter picture, police arrest Gugu Ncube for public indecency during her nude protest at the Union Buildings.

Gender-based violence, enhanced by hyper male chauvinism, is entrenched in all strata of South African society, and especially in our police service, which is top-heavy with Rambo male leadership. It should be a prerequisite before attaining rank in the SAPS to go on an intensive gender-enlightening course.

The shocking violent arrest and charge of “public indecency” laid against lone peaceful protester Gugu Ncube last month should be condemned by all decent South Africans.

Ncube is the daughter of prominent Zimbabwe politician Welshman Ncube and has apparently been fruitlessly, for the longest time, asking Unisa and the police to take action concerning her claims of sexual abuse by an individual while employed at the university.

In desperation, she engaged in a peaceful semi-nude protest outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Her breasts and genitals were in fact covered. Significantly, her protest and subsequent violent arrest were ignored by the Office of the President’s women’s portfolio inside the Union Buildings. Not one spineless woman in that hallowed building bothered to step outside and offer to support her.

Hopefully a good defence attorney can tear the police’s moronic charges to shreds. Then maybe the police can be shamed into taking Ncube's allegations of sexual abuse seriously and do their job.

Here are some factors for our “Keystone Cops” to consider:

* Firstly, when charging Ncube for so-called public Indecency, do they consider the female anatomy to be “indecent”?

* Why do they not arrest any totally nude bathers at Sandy Bay in Cape Town for such an alleged offence? It's double standards.

* Nudity has been part of our African culture for centuries, long before Europeans forced their version of justice on us. African culture has never been prudish about the exposure of the female anatomy. In fact, African culture has through the centuries respectfully venerated the female physical form.

The Khoisan protesters to the Union Buildings also brazenly displayed far more nudity than the young lady protester, but they weren’t arrested and bundled into police vans.

Who lodged the complaint that led to Ncube’s arrest? Name and shame that person for transparency.

Let the scales of justice tilt back in favour of fair and equitable treatment of women. We are weary of male chauvinists dictating to women what is supposedly “indecent” about their human form.