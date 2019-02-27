The IAAF has controversially proposed that female athletes like Semenya, who naturally produce high levels of testosterone, riddle their bodies with drugs to lower the production of the hormone.

This is a horrible treatment of an athlete who spends many hours in training, working hard to improve in her career. What’s next? Will the IAAF recommend that athletes like Usain Bolt, who naturally have long legs, must have them cut so that there is fairness on the athletics track?

Or will Kenyan long-distance runners be told to train at low altitude, outside their natural habitat, to compete fairly with other athletes?

The IAAF’s proposals are preposterous, and the more they push, the more they expose the fact that their action is intended to crush either women athletes, or black female athletes.

It is not as though Caster has ingested any performance-enhancing drugs. She runs naturally as a female athlete, and if she has natural advantages, like the long-legged Bolt or Kenyan athletes, she is not to blame.

Might we soon have Fifa propose that football will no longer be played under natural sunlight, because it gives an unfair advantage to players with “too much” melanin?

It is even worse that they refer to her as a “disorder of sexual differentiation” athlete, and she has to reduce her testosterone “down to female levels”. She is no “disorder” and she is female!