LETTERS: Is braaiing really part of our heritage?







THE WRITER finds it odd we define our heritage by braaiing and spending oodles of money on food we can scarcely afford, let alone need. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN - The topic of discussion on the talk station was about braaiing on Heritage Day, with callers waxing lyrical about the different ways to braai and what they are going to braai. I thought how bizarre this conversation was becoming because, about a few days ago, the noise was about saving the environment. Burning coal and wood fires must rank among the worst ways to pollute the environment. To add to this pollution, was to consume large quantities of meat, which is neither good for the body nor for the environment. I was forced to listen to some classical music instead. On my way to work, I questioned the correlation between a nation’s heritage with eating. It struck me as extremely odd because I felt there were far better ways to define our heritage than to spend oodles of money on food that we can scarcely afford, let alone need. To add to it, we would be guilty of damaging the environment and slowly killing our bodies, with all that fat that we will be ingesting.

I left that thought to linger on my mind till I got to work and forgot all about it.

It was in the evening, a client presented to me, looking very drowsy. She uttered the words, “I just took my insulin and didn’t eat”.

I quickly confirmed the young lady was about to go into a coma, so I gave her concentrated glucose, and within a few seconds, she made a dramatic recovery.

I innocently asked her why she didn’t eat immediately after taking her insulin.

Her sad, but shocking answer revived the thought that lingered on my mind about Heritage Day and food in the early part of the morning.

The young lady told me, very casually, that there was no food in the house after they spent all their money to bury their long-time absent dad in the morning.

What made her story even more sad and touching was, a week ago, she revealed to me two days after her dad’s death that she had to take care of her dad’s funeral arrangements. In addition to that, she had to take care of her drug addict sister’s two children, as well as her drug addict sister and her husband’s meagre salary.

Her actual reason for coming to me, a bladder infection, became less important than to help the family to eat till pay day, which was a good few days away.

Helping this couple and their hungry family was far more gratifying than to stand in front of a fire of smoke and eat burnt meat.

It was at that moment, I felt, we should celebrate Heritage Day by revealing our character and not our appetite for burnt meat.

One way to do that would be to care for those who don’t have and are in need of it. Why not feed the hungry, even if it is for that one day?

If we can become a nation that cares, then we will go a long way to build a heritage that we can all be truly proud of.

Ellapen Rapiti Kenwyn, Cape Town