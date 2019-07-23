A reader says little has changed in the townships on the West Rand since the advent of democracy in 1994. File Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko Reuters African News Agency (ANA)

The West Rand is one of the strongholds of the ANC in Gauteng. Since the ushering in of the democratic dispensation, the region has been under the governing party. All the municipalities that fall under this region are also led by the ANC. The West Rand is one the regions that religiously votes for the ANC.

However, there is a lack of development in the region. In simple terms, there is no service delivery. Is the ANC in Gauteng using the region as a voting cow?

Munsieville, which is a stone’s throw away from Krugersdorp, and named after James Munsie, is one of the oldest townships in the region.

Kagiso and Mohlakeng were established by residents from Munsieville, because the township was overpopulated. Yet the location is one of the least developed in Gauteng.

In Munsieville, there are only three schools: two primary schools and one high school. During the 1960s to the 1980s, there was no high school in the area.

Most kids from there attended high school in Kagiso and surrounding areas. Yet there is no plan by the provincial government to build more schools in the area.

Chamdor used to be a thriving industrial area, thus employing many people. However, many companies have since moved to other areas such as the East Rand.

This has contributed to a high unemployment rate in the surrounding areas. What’s the plan of the province to curb unemployment in the region? None whatsoever.

On the entire West Rand, there is no improved transport system.

Residents rely on taxis and the unreliable Metrorail trains, which is no longer an option for many. So, there is no alternative form of transport for commuters except for taxis. Yet areas such as Soweto and Tshwane have the rapid bus system as an alternative.

West Rand citizens are very peaceful, if not passive. They hardly march to the provincial government offices to demand service delivery. And the provincial government is aware of that. I hope one day they will wake up from their slumber and hold the democratic government accountable.

Otherwise, the status quo will remain.