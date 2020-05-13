Letters: It's senseless that 2000 people voted on behalf of 11m smokers for smoke ban
How is government not discriminating against us as smokers? Implying that, as smokers, we roll a “zol”, where ever did you hear such utter nonsense? I have never in my 20 years of smoking ever rolled a zol or licked a cigarette. So you are implying, that as smokers, we are spreading the virus and will cause more deaths.
Please can government advise on all the research it has gone through that provides evidence that tobacco products will cause the spread of this virus? Also advise when we, as smokers, gave you permission to make decisions on our behalf. When did we sign up to be guinea pigs in the experiment regarding the banning of tobacco products?
I just want to understand how they can say that the sale of tobacco products are illegal in South Africa? However, we can now manufacture and export it out of the country?
So tobacco was banned because it will cause the spread of the coronavirus and we as smokers are at a higher risk of expiring because of our lung capacity.
Now make me understand how government can say you banned the distribution of tobacco products in SA as a fight against the virus, but you can now manufacture and export tobacco products to other countries? So what you are saying is only South Africans are at a higher risk, but the rest of the world is okay?
The government has not proven anything except that they want to assert dominance over its people. They are rapidly changing this beautiful country into a communist country.
I have so many other points and facts that I could point out. However, this like many other complaints, will fall on deaf ears, and the ruling party will continue to break our trust and further move its people into depression. Don’t be the problem, be the solution.