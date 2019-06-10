Ivan Pillay

Is our media incompetent, biased or worse, pursuing nefarious agendas under the guise of independence? Many times the media behave like they are paragons of virtue, therefore what they believe must be beyond reproach. The latest issue to expose this superciliousness relates to the Ivan Pillay pension matter. This adds to a long list of outcomes- based, rather than evidence-based writing driven by a need to throw mud at those who don’t fit the media narrative. The media practitioners must remember that execution doesn’t matter, but when you throw mud at someone you will probably get dirty.

The media would have us believe that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is incompetent, therefore her findings can be ignored and she must be shown the door.

In so doing, we overlook the lasting destruction this could have on the institution and our democratic project. The narrative is based mostly on three investigative reports: the Estina Dairy Farm, Bankorp- CIEX and the Pillay pension issue. No attempt was made to analyse the number of reports that were overturned by the courts versus those accepted by stakeholders.

Undoubtedly, the public protector might have made mistakes and might make more in the execution of her duties. The drafters of the Constitution acknowledged mistakes might happen and proposed remedies in the form of a judicial review. Unfortunately, the media-led kangaroo courts are not recognised as such. Even the judiciary has provisions for appeals through superior courts. The mechanisms are not part of the system, because the magistrates or judges of the lower courts are incompetent.

There is an acknowledgement that judges might make an error of law as well as to avoid a miscarriage of justice on any grounds. Furthermore, in the quest to tarnish the public protector, the media is gung-ho that she is incompetent yet no court of law has made such pronouncements.

Isn’t it ironic that part of their reasons for calling for her head is that even the former national director of public prosecutions (in the person of Shaun Abrahams) declined to prosecute in the Pillay pension matter? The media expediently overlooks the fact that the NDPP and the public protector have different mandates.

For example, the NDPP might not pursue conduct that amounts to maladministration or unethical conduct, unless a crime has been committed.

However, the public protector is expected to pursue such cases. In short, the National Prosecuting Authority's role is to ensure “perpetrators of crimes are charged and held responsible for their criminal actions” while the public protector has to “investigate any conduct in state affairs".