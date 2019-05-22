The writer says it seems as if MEC Panyaza Lesufi is more concerned about placing the thousands of children in schools, rather than worrying about logistics and other problems facing parents. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Sadly, many members of the public are concerned about the Gauteng Education Department’s (GDE) online admission system. MEC Panyaza Lesufi needs to come clean and admit there were glitches with the system when it commenced on Monday.

When parents confirmed being within a 30km radius, the system failed to accept that. Parents are rightfully concerned that the GDE did not fully test the system before opening it to the public. It is now a scramble to get to the respective school of choice physically to correct the error.

It seems the MEC is concerned only about placing the thousands of children in schools, regardless of logistics and other problems facing parents.

In order to understand the nightmare learners, parents and the public go through, the MEC needs to come to Lenasia when learners are being transported into the area and when they leave. They cross a busy intersection in different directions after alighting from vehicles. This poses a danger to motorists and themselves.

The petrol station forecourt is abuzz with children moving to and fro, also posing a threat to their safety. Some of the learners are as young as 5 years. Transport operators share cigarettes with the underage children, and vendors sell cigarettes to the learners. It is common to see children in school uniform groping each other after school on residents’ lawns.

Transport operators ignore road traffic rules and overload their taxis, at the expense of the learners’ safety.

The GDE cannot claim to have done a good job about placing learners. Some classes have more than 50 pupils. This is unacceptable. It is not just a matter of filling schools, it is a matter of creating the right holistic environment in every possible way for learners, educators and the public.

The abandoned construction site where many learners walk, at the entrance to Lenasia, is an eyesore. Although the City of Johannesburg was approached to engage with the GDE and other stakeholders to establish a memorial park, the city ignored the proposal. Learners deserve a safe, dignified place to gather. There is hardly any opportunity for the more than 12 000 learners to take part in extramural activities due the system the GDE boasts about.