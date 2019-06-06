Residents of Alexandra picking up whats left of their homes after their homes were demolished. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

For the past 25 years, the people of South Africa have been waiting for a better life for all.

This supposedly was to come as a result of our democratic breakthrough that was ushered in by our forefathers. But things seems to be going in the opposite direction. We are sometimes moving five steps forward and 10 steps back.

The people who are responsible for these setbacks are the people who should be assisting us in moving forward. These are leaders that we have elected to serve us.

In 2016, the people of Joburg elected the DA to lead them through a political pact with the EFF. As a result of this, Herman Mashaba was then elected as the mayor of the City of Joburg.

Since then, the people of the City of Gold have not been happy with the way this man is treating them. They even resorted to mass action a month before national elections this year.

Days after elections, Alex people were slapped with eviction orders through the Red Ants. The mayor did not account. Instead, he wanted to investigate who issued the eviction order. This is insane. People can’t be evicted without the knowledge of the leadership of the city under Herman Mashaba. He must account.

I hope the people have now realised that some politicians don’t see their value. Their worth is only during elections and that is why these people were evicted right after the elections. People must do better next time.