MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Premier David Makhura finally announced his long awaited Provincial cabinet. Makhura had to formulate a clean and credible provincial cabinet. Has he been able to do so? Only time will tell. However, I highly doubt it judging from the ANC’s legacy of broken promises.

I was taken aback when I heard that Faith Mazibuko as the new MEC of Community Safety. This comes after her previous term serving as MEC of Sports and Recreation. We all know how that ended: work only commenced when elections were around the corner.

“I want those Combi Courts!” was the infamous phrase that was taken from her raciest rant, when she forced her department to flout PFMA rules. The ANC tried to spin this shameful act saying the MEC was just passionate about service delivery.

The question then is what suddenly made her realize that these Combi Courts were needed? Was it because of the need within the community? The answer is simply ‘No’. The realization of her own service delivery failures led to her unreasonable outburst, demanding department officials pull a rabbit out of a hat, as elections were around the corner.

This is not someone who cares about the needs and wants of Gauteng residents. I cannot help but discourage this appointment, as MEC Mazibuko will only start bringing services to the residents of Gauteng when an election is on the horizon.

Community Safety is a critical service for the residents of Gauteng, as it is meant to combat the high crime rate within the province. Whether it has achieved this under the direction of the ANC is a completely different story. What is certain though is that Faith Mazibuko is not the right fit for this portfolio.

John Moodey is a DA MPL: Community Safety in Gauteng.



