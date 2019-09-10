Cape Peninsula University of Technology management and staff observes a moment of silence for victims and survivors of Gender based violence. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The wave of protests by women all over South Africa against the rising tide of violence against women after the brutal rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has awoken the citizens of this country, male and female, to demand action by government and the law to protect not just our women, but every citizen. To suggest that men are not to be trusted because they are the perpetrators is a bit unfair and creating an unfair and ugly perception of males all over the world, not just here in South Africa.

The majority of men are repulsed by these crimes, as women are, and would like to see rapists hang for their crimes.

Men rape because they have penises, and because they have sick and twisted minds.

This abhorrent and barbaric behaviour is confined to the sick men in society, who belong to gangs, where young men are indoctrinated to treat women like their slaves and punching bags.

Men, like Bill Cosby, who misuse their power and fame to abuse women; and sick priests, who use their mesmerising powers to abuse children and female congregants.

And men in positions of power in politics, and men in tertiary institutions, who ply on the vulnerability of their female students, as these sick lecturers have the power to fail students, who refuse them sexual favours.

To say that all men are not to be trusted or are potential rapists is to imply that they are all sick in the mind.

There are millions of good men that are as aggrieved as women are about the violence in the country.

To ostracise men in the fight against gender violence, by painting them all with the same brush, would be losing an important ally in our fight to protect our women and children from sick and depraved men.

Many of these men are fathers and husbands who have to bear the pain of knowing that their daughters and wives were raped, because they are afraid of taking the law into their own hands.

Let’s join hands and put our heads together and fight this fight together, regardless of one’s sex or sexual orientation.



